The identity of a Bay of Plenty builder charged with manslaughter after another man's body was found in a small motorboat in Tauranga Harbour has been suppressed for now.

The defendant, who briefly appeared in the Tauranga District Court today, was granted interim name suppression by Judge David Cameron.

The court charging document revealed the manslaughter charge related to the defendant's alleged failure to adhere to the provisions of the Maritime Transport Act.

The body of Clayton Patrick Graves, 29, was found onboard a damaged boat at the Pilot Quay Shore area at the base of Mauao on October 5 last year.

Duty solicitor Taryn Bayley sought interim name suppression for the defendant, who she said had only been arrested this morning and he was yet to inform his family.

Bayley said the defendant's legal counsel also needed time to obtain full disclosure from the police and discuss the matter with his client.

Crown solicitor Anna Pollett did not oppose the request but said she would argue in favour of lifting the suppression order at the defendant's next court appearance.

Judge Cameron agreed to suppress the defendant's identity on an interim basis and said the matter would be reviewed on May 20.

The defendant was released on bail subject to several conditions, including surrendering his passport to the court and not applying for any travel documents.

After the court appearance, Western Bay of Plenty area manager of investigations Senior Sergeant Greg Turner said police and Maritime New Zealand wanted to acknowledge the help received from the public following the incident, and throughout the investigation.