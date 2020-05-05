

Going under has never been as expensive in Napier - with councillors voting to increase the cost of burials by almost a quarter.

The 24 per cent increase means the cost of a burial for an adult will jump from $575 to $715, matching that of neighbouring district, Hastings.

Councillors voted unanimously for the increase as part of a motion to reduce the city's rates rise in 2020/21 to an average increase of 4.8 per cent at a meeting last week.

A Napier City Council spokeswoman said the decision to increase the cost of burials in the district was made after comparing with burials in nearby areas.

"NCC has increased charges to ensure full cost recovery and maintain compliance with the revenue and financing policy," she said.

"The review of cemetery charges also considered charges for similar services in neighbouring areas."

The cost of available plots for adult burials at the council's three cemeteries have also increased.

The new charges come into force on July 1, but feedback on the fees and charges can be provided during the annual plan process.