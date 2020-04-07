The Ministry of Health reported one new case of Covid-19 in Hawke's Bay on Tuesday, but the total number of cases in the region remains at 33.

On Monday a 'probable' case (female in 20s) was included in Hawke's Bay figures.

However, the case was since categorised as 'under investigation' meaning it had been taken out of official figures for the region until a lab result is returned.

Therefore, the official total of Covid-19 cases for the region on Tuesday stays at 33.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Rachel Eyre said Tuesday's new case was linked to overseas travel.

"The person had done everything right and was doing well in self-isolation at home. There was no further contact tracing required," she said.



Eyre said while it was positive news the region had just one new confirmed case announced on Tuesday, it was important for people to be tested for COVID-19 if they were feeling unwell.



"Anyone experiencing symptoms of cold or flu-like illness and one of the following: a cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, a runny nose or loss of smell, are encouraged to call their GP or Healthline on 0800 358 5453 where they can be referred to a community-based assessment centre for testing," she said.

"You do not need to have a temperature to be tested, if you have any of the above symptoms, you are strongly encouraged to get tested.

"By continuing to test unwell people, it will help to build a clearer picture for our region, as to whether or not we have community transmission," she said.

Nationwide there were 54 new Covid-19 cases, with the total now sitting at 1160.

The new cases nationally were made up of 32 confirmed cases and 22 probable cases.

By Tuesday 241 people had recovered, up from 176 yesterday.

Which meant means 65 people had recovered in 24 hours, 11 more than the number of new and positive cases announced today.

Twelve people are still in hospital and there is two per cent community transmission.

There had been more than 42,800 tests undertaken by Tuesday.

