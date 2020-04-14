They are in lockdown, but Sacred Heart College students haven't stopped preparing for their postponed performance of Grease.



Cast and crew of the Napier Operatic Society's production have been keeping in contact online and practising parts from home.

Year 13 Sacred Heart College student Abby Roff has the role of Frenchy – a dream come true for the lifelong singer.

"I love performing, and all the people have been very welcoming and supporting," she said.

Director William Waitoa has made Frenchy a "younger and more modern character", which Abby thinks suits her very well.

Fellow student Grace Mawson has been working hard on set movement and building, and will oversee one side of the stage during the shows.

"I'm just happy to be a part of it." Had the Covid-19 lockdown not kept her from the theatre, she said, "I wouldn't have learned everything I have and had the opportunities to build all sorts of props," she said.

The role has reaffirmed her dreams of becoming a high school music teacher.



The two students are "definitely there for their talents", operatic society secretary Sonya Aifai said.

"Abby has a beautiful voice and fitted the role of Frenchy beautifully and Grace has a natural talent for stage crew work and throws herself into it completely."

Sacred Heart College principal Maria Neville-Foster said she was very proud of the students' achievements.

"It's lovely seeing our students getting involved in the community. As a Mission Sister school, our belief is that we give back to the community and we share our talents that were given to us from God with the community," she said.

The cast is looking at re-starting rehearsals in July for a re-scheduled August opening.