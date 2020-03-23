

Police have descended on Napier Pak'n Save after a gang fight just before midday on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the supermarket said that people need to heath the Government's message of not to panic buy and visit the store as normal. Photo / Warren Buckland

Early reports said the fight, believed to be between Mongrel Mob and Black Power members, broke out inside store.

While it's not yet clear as to what sparked the disorder, a spokesperson for the supermarket said people need to listen to the Government's message of not to panic buy and visit the store as normal.

No further comment was provided.

Customers were yesterday queuing in the same supermarket for up to 45 minutes.

Police were called to a supposed brawl at Pak'n Save Napier at around 11.30am. Photo / Warren Buckland

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had earlier pleaded with New Zealanders not to panic-buy and to just stick with their usual shopping approach.

Supermarkets fall within the essential store category and will remain open even during the level 4 lockdown.