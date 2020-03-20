Hawke's Bay's first coronavirus case has been confirmed, with 11 new cases announced in New Zealand.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said that brought New Zealand's total to 39 positive cases.

Bloomfield could confirm that none of the new cases have been hospitalised.

New Zealand borders closed at midnight last night to non-residents - only citizens and residents are being permitted entry.

Hawke's Bay District Health Board's Medical Officer of Health, Dr Nick Jones said the confirmed case was a man in his 30s.

The man has recently returned from overseas and had been in self-isolation since returning to New Zealand on 17 March.

He arrived in Napier on Tuesday 17 March. He came on a Munich to Qatar on flight (Qatar Airways QR58), Qatar to Auckland on flight (Qatar Airways QR920), and then Auckland to Napier on Air New Zealand flight NZ5021.

There were no close contacts to follow-up in New Zealand as the man had done everything as he should have, and had followed all precautionary advice including calling ahead to a general practice where he was tested in a carpark.

Air travel contacts will be followed up through the national contact tracing service.

Flight information the man travelled on is available here:

The man is recovering well and is in isolation in a home on his own.

Dr Jones said there is no wider risk to the community from this confirmed case and he congratulated the man for his vigilance and following the precautionary advice.

Dr Jones said with continued vigilance, the chance of a community outbreak remained low.

We can stamp this out if we follow these simple rules:

Wash and dry your hands with soap for 20 seconds. Then dry. This kills the virus by bursting its protective bubble

Stay home if you are sick and you have any of these symptoms: a fever, cough, shortness of breath, sneezing or a runny nose. THEN call your GP, before you visit. If you do not have a GP call Healthline (for free) on 0800 358 5453.