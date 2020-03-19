A rāhui has been placed on the Tutaekurī River in Hawke's Bay from Waiohiki to Waitangi, after the body of a female was found by a member of the public on Tuesday evening.

Mana whenua placed the rāhui, which prohibits anyone from swimming, until March 21 or collecting mahinga kai/food until March 25 from the river.

There will be a karakia at 4pm, near Pettigrew Green Arena.

Hawke's Bay Police with the Police National Dive Squad recovered the body from the Tutaekurī River, near Taradale, on Wednesday.

A police spokeswoman said the body was found by a member of the public around 6.50pm on Tuesday.

"At this stage, police are working to establish her identity," and a postmortem examination was expected to be conducted on Thursday.

"We did not have a confirmed ID for her, we don't yet know her name," she said.

Police could not give any more details.