The famous Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market in Hastings will continue to operate, but plan to put strict rules in place due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Market spokeswoman Emma Glover said organisers strongly believed that the market was an "essential service" and therefore that this stage the Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market will continue to operate on Sunday morning at A&P Showgrounds and the Napier Urban Farmers' Market will continue to operate on Saturday morning in Clive Square.

"The market firmly believe that the customers need access to fresh, healthy, locally produced food and ask that the community support our local farmers and artisan food producers, many of whose livelihoods depend on their weekly trading at the market."

Glover said the circumstances and public health guidance surrounding safe health practice in relation to Covid-19 is changing frequently.

HBFM is monitoring public information and will communicate with customers via the newsletter (ie email), our website and social media channels if there are any changes.

There will be changes at the market for the foreseeable future, which are:

· No tastings of any kind.

· No seating or tables.

· No buskers or colouring corner

· No keep cups

· They will be monitoring numbers at the market.

· Customers will be encouraged to flow through the market maintaining social distance.

· Families and friends are asked to have just one member coming to the market to shop.

· Customers who are unwell or at risk must stay away from the market.

On Sunday mornings, to assist with limiting the number of people in the market to below 400, carparking will only be through Gate 3 on Kenilworth Rd only from there you will receive further instructions.

They ask that during this very difficult time to act responsibly and use common sense to reduce risk.