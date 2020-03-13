One person has been reported injured ahead of a recall of mince from Pak'n Save Napier.

The supermarket has recalled a specific batch of its Napier brand NZ Beef Mince and NZ Beef Premium Mince as the products "may contain foreign matter", understood to be "metal pieces".

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI), which confirmed there had been one injury, said the products were sold in clear plastic trays of various weights, sold from Pak'n Save Napier.

The recall does not affect any other of the supermarket's brand products.

Customers are asked to check the date mark on the product label, with the specific date marking being the 08.03.20.

Affected products should not be consumed. MPI said anyone who has consumed any of the products and have any concerns about health, should seek medical advice.

Customers can return the products to Pak'n Save Napier for a full refund, or contact

Pak'n Save Napier 06 834 3450.