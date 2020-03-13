Hastings woman Anna Lorck is set to take another chance at earning a seat in parliament as she again runs for Labour in the Tukituki electorate.

She announced on Friday that she had been selected by the party to contest the seat again in this year's election.

Lorck won 15,467 votes in the last general election, 2813 less than the successful National candidate Lawrence Yule, who won 18,280.

An elected Hawke's Bay District Health Board member, Lorck said making health and housing priorities for the region was a driving force behind her decision to run again.