

Occupants of car left in flames after a midnight police pursuit through Havelock North have yet to be found.

Police said they received a report of a carjacking and robbery at a location on Tui Pl, in the Hastings suburb of Camberley, just before midnight on Wednesday.

The stolen vehicle was observed by police a short while later along Havelock Rd, before officers signalled for the vehicle to stop, according to a police spokeswoman.

The vehicle failed to stop and fled.

Police said they followed the vehicle a considerable distance before abandoning their pursuit due to the manner of driving of the stolen vehicle.

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said they then received a report of a car fire in Havelock North at 12.20am on Thursday.

The fire was subsequently extinguished with a high pressure hose.

Police enquiries are ongoing to locate the offenders involved in the incident.