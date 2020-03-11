Olympic equestrian star Blyth Tait announced his retirement this morning at Land Rover Horse of the Year in Hastings where he is competing.

"The likelihood of me competing again overseas is unlikely, I'm very happy to hand over the reins to the younger ones coming through and I support them fully. There is a bright future and still some serious young talent out there," the 58-year-old said.

Tait had an interest in horses from a young age. By 1992 he held the No 1. world ranking, a position he retained for a decade.

He won individual gold on Ready Teddy at the Atlanta Olympics in 1996, a team silver at Barcelona, two Olympic bronzes and is the twice winner of the prestigious UK Burghley Horse Trials.

He is one of four New Zealanders to have won at least four Olympic medals and was awarded the Lonsdale Cup by the New Zealand Olympic Committee in 2001.

"I'm not really one to reflect much on what's been, I like to keep moving forward. I've met some of the most fantastic people in the sport and travelled to some of the most amazing places to compete, all born out of an original love of horses and the excitement of competition.

"To have been successful for so long, I can look back with satisfaction. But it does take an enormous amount of hard work and 110 percent commitment, now that I'm older it's hard to sustain," he said.

"Winning the World Championship for the first time in Stockholm was surreal, I was new to the international scene on a horse that came from Northland. It was everybody's dream to go to other side of the world and win, that was the icing on the cake.

"Eight years later, I won the World Champs again in Rome which was even more satisfying once you know what it takes to achieve that and realise the enormity of it.

"Both World Champ wins were very significant in my career as they enabled me to become a professional.

But the Olympic gold medal he describes as the pinnacle of his career.

Tait said he will still be involved with show jumping for "a bit of fun".

Equestrian Sport New Zealand Warrick Allan said what Tait has done for the sport has been inspirational.

"We are extremely fortunate to have a man of Blyth's experience and international recognition passing on his knowledge and skill to others.

"He has been in the sport a long time, through all the various changes to the sport so his knowledge is invaluable.

"He is a very good horseman as well and knows what it takes to get to the top," Allan said.