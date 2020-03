A pedestrian has been seriously injured after reportedly being run over by a vehicle in Tauranga.

Emergency services were called to a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Taurikura Drive in Tauriko at 1.25pm, a police spokeswoman said.

It was in a carpark area in the vicinity of The Warehouse at Tauranga Crossing.

A St John spokeswoman said one patient in a critical condition had been transported to Tauranga Hospital.

Police and paramedics were on the scene.

