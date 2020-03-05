

Napier man Joshua Bailey-Cropper has been named as the victim of a fatal crash on State Highway 1 in Waikato.

He was killed in a collision between a truck and a van near Piarere about 11.50pm on February 28.

The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene and road closures were put in place while one of the vehicles was recovered.

Police released the 20-year-old's name on Thursday.

In a death notice published in the Hawke's Bay Today on Wednesday, Joshua was remembered as a "much-loved son, brother and best mate", an "adored nephew" and a "bloody good mate to all his friends".

A celebration of his life will be held in Beth Shan Chapel in Napier on Saturday.