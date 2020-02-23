One person has sustained serious injuries after two-vehicle crash on State Highway 2 near Waipukurau.
Emergency services attended the scene at the intersection of Cook St and Takapau Rd about 11.03am on Sunday.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman confirmed firefighters and a rescue helicopter attended the accident.
Police said one person was reportedly trapped in one of the vehicles.
A St Johns Ambulance spokeswoman said one patient was flown to Hawke's Bay Hospital in Hastings with serious injuries.
State Highway 2 was blocked on both lanes, but one lane of traffic was flowing shortly after.
Tows for both vehicle arrived about 11.50am, according to police.