A man injured in an alleged assault on Malfroy Rd just over two weeks ago has died.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident which happened on February 1.

Police were called to Malfroy Rd about 5.30pm following a report of an assault.

Police found one man with serious injuries. He died in hospital on Thursday last week.

A 24-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent to injure and has been remanded on bail. He is due to reappear in the Rotorua District Court tomorrow.

Police said in a statement they were not ruling out further charges.

"Police are working to understand the circumstances of the incident and the man's injuries," the statement said.

"The incident is understood to have occurred in view of the street, and we continue to ask for the public's help."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any knowledge about it should contact police on 105 quoting file number 200202/8934.

Information can also be passed on anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.