A participant who required medical assistance near the finish line of last weekend's Tarawera Ultramarathon has died.

More than 2000 athletes were expected to take part in the 12th ultramarathon based at Rotorua's Government Gardens on February 8.

Runners could complete the 20km, 50km, 102km distances or the 100 Mile Endurance Run.

A post on the Tarawera Ultramarathon's Facebook page read, "We are incredibly saddened to learn of the death of one of our race participants following last weekend's Tarawera Ultramarathon.

The post said the athlete required assistance near the finish line on Sunday and was brought by event staff and medical personnel to the medical facility at the finish line before being transported to a nearby hospital.

The athlete continued to receive treatment at the hospital but passed away early yesterday, the post read.

"Our team at Tarawera Ultramarathon shares its grief with the trail running community and extend our sincerest sympathies to the athlete's family and friends and will continue to offer them our support as they go through this very difficult time."

The Rotorua Daily Post has contacted the organisers.