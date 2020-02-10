A homicide inquiry is under way after police were advised on Saturday night that a 5-year-old child had died at Rotorua Hospital.

Police and forensic staff attended a Union St address to investigate the circumstances of the child's death.

A police media statement this afternoon said a post-mortem was under way.

A 24-year-old man has been charged with assaulting a child and appeared in the Rotorua District Court today.

He was remanded in custody to reappear on March 3.

Further charges are likely, the statement said.