A homicide inquiry is under way after police were advised on Saturday night that a 5-year-old child had died at Rotorua Hospital.

Police and forensic staff attended a Union St address to investigate the circumstances of the child's death.

A police media statement this afternoon said a post-mortem was under way.

A 24-year-old man has been charged with assaulting a child and appeared in the Rotorua District Court today.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

He was remanded in custody to reappear on March 3.

Further charges are likely, the statement said.

Related articles: