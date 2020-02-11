A large blaze is sending plumes of smoke across the sky near Rotorua.

A car wreckers on Wikaraka St, Ngongotahā, is burning and emergency services are at the scene.

Seven fire appliances and one aerial were on the scene, Fire and Emergency New Zealand said at 8.45pm.

🔥🚨 Fire and Emergency New Zealand are in attendance, and responding to a well involved industrial fire in Ngongotaha,... Posted by Fire and Emergency NZ Communication Centres on Monday, 10 February 2020

Two appliances and another aerial were on the way, as well as a command unit from Greerton, in Tauranga.

A witness told the Rotorua Daily Post there were "lots of old cars piled up" at the site.

"You can hear all the tyres going bang."

She said a crowd of people gathering were being asked to move due to risks from overhead powerlines.

Witness Jonathon Hagger noticed the fire at 7.30pm while driving across town.

"The fire seems to have gone up really fast," he said.

View of the fire from across Lake Rotorua. Photo / Philip Williams

Emergency services in Ngongotahā. Photo / greyphotography2020

Another witness, Stevee Ray Raureti, said he could see the blaze from Lake Tarawera.

"I am a teacher at Ngongotahā Primary School so we drove here [to Ngongotahā] in the hope it wasn't the school or any whānau. You can smell it and there are continuous explosions."

Jen Eastgate said "it smelled like burning rubber and diesel" and she "could hear it crackling" from a nearby street.