Taupō police are investigating the death of a 33-year-old woman at a rural property north of Taupō.



The woman was found at the property with critical injuries on Saturday January 25. She was taken to Waikato Hospital and died the following day.



Detective Senior Sergeant Ryan Yardley said the woman's death was being treated as suspicious and inquiries were under way to establish the circumstances that led to her injuries.



No further information was available at this time.