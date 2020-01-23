Two people have died in separate crashes near Taupō overnight, one following a police pursuit.

The first was a single-vehicle crash on Broadlands Rd near Centennial Drive about 11.40pm.

The vehicle left the road and rolled through a paddock before hitting a tree.

The sole occupant died at the scene.

The second crash happened about 1.20am near the scene of the first crash.

While police did a scene examination, another vehicle approaching the crash scene and road closure cordons was seen travelling at high speed.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver fled.

Police followed the vehicle for fewer than 30 seconds before it crashed through a fence.

One of the two occupants died following the crash. Another suffered moderate injuries.

Bay of Plenty District Commander Superintendent Andy McGregor said the decision whether or not to pursue a fleeing driver was one of the most serious decisions staff faced on the frontline.

"This is an absolute tragedy and an outcome no one ever wants.

"We come to work every day to keep our community safe, and the staff involved have been deeply affected by this incident."

The crash will be investigated by both the Independent Police Conduct Authority and police investigators.