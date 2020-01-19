The search for missing man Scott Beattie has entered its second week as police continue to appeal for help.

Beattie, 35, was reported missing last week.

He was last seen on January 13 in Hamilton Central.

He is 180cm tall, a solid build and was last seen wearing dark trousers and a dark shirt.

Police and Beattie's family have concerns for his wellbeing.

He may have travelled to Raglan, Coromandel, Rotorua, Whakatāne or Wellington.

Police encourage anyone who may have seen Scott or has information on his whereabouts to call 105.