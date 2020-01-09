The results are in, there is only one "Goodgirl" in Rotorua.

Bella, Max, Poppy and Jess are the Rotorua region's favourite dog names out of the 11,662 registered with the Rotorua Lakes Council in 2019.

"Bella" took the lead at 163 registrations.

Rotorua resident Robyn Hall's dog is one of those Bellas.

Hall was surprised Bella was the top dog name, as she hadn't come across many others.

The family came across Bella when Hall's electrician husband, Tristan, went to a job at a breeder's.

Bella was one of a few puppies in a litter yet to find a home.

Makenna Hall, 8, with Bella, one of 163 dogs with that name in the district. Photo / Stephen Parker

Hall said Bella "just looked like a Bella". That name had since morphed into the affectionate "Bella Boo-Boo".

While Bella had a common name, she was unique in one sense: a golden retriever, she was no good at retrieving.

Despite her flaws, Bella was a treasured family pet.

"She's one of us, she's part of the family. She means the world."

Meanwhile, in the wider district, there was only one "Best Boy", "Ashtray" and "Aurelion Sol Skyewood Touch Of Waiariki".

"Bloke" also stood alone, as did "Oprah Winfrey", and "Puppy Boy Paranie-Fish Mr Georgous Jnr" (sic).

Māori names featured significantly too, with 48 Tuis, 45 Mias and 36 Pipis.

Some got straight to the point, with two Dogs, "Girl" (27 registrations), "Boy" (24), "Lady" (22), "Puppy" (18), and one "Little Dog".

There were also six Kuris - kuri being the Māori word for dog. "Tama", meaning boy, was equally as popular as "Boy".

Others went food-related, with 19 Peanuts, 16 Cookies, seven Muffins, and 11 Spuds.

Some dog-lovers stayed traditional with classic dog names such as Buddy (76 registrations), Blue (41), Rusty (40), Spot (eight) as well as Sparky (six), Lucky (26) and Butch (10).

There were also some named after other animals. Photo / File

The longest name was Marcellus Furry Tush Tush L'Estrange Corbet with 43 letters. It was unclear if Marcellus had any relation to WORLD fashion mogul Denise L'Estrange Corbet.

Risking an identity crisis, there were also some who were named after other animals, such as Bear (45 registrations), Tiger (eight), Panda (eight) and five dogs named "Moose".

There were two Tramps to 22 Ladys.

Four dogs were named 'Fluffy'.

However, the Rotorua Lakes Council took a hands-off policy to more unsavoury dog names - including racial slurs.

The Rotorua Daily Post's top dog name picks

Your dog names delighted our newsroom. Here are some of our favourites - each is one of a kind.

Lennox Aldoushire Full of Flavour Wells

Khaleesi Frenchorn Jones [sic]

Hula Prince of Zyla

Sparkle Nose

Pamplemousse

Sunny Bill

Tumtum

Nugget Judo Kirk

Mr Chunk

Doglas