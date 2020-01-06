Things have settled down at a Tui Rd party house after three nights of loud music and disorder but the neighbours have had enough. Journalist Kelly Makiha tracks down the landlord to find out what's happening next.

The owner of a Western Heights house that has been the scene of out-of-control parties, noise and disorder says she is "horrified".

The owner of the Tui Rd house, who didn't want to be named, said she was alerted to the goings-on at the house by neighbours.

Police have been called to the house several times since New Year's Eve.

Overnight on New Year's Eve, three people were taken to hospital and four cars belonging to neighbours were extensively damaged, including having windows smashed, wing mirrors knocked off and panels stomped on.

On the night of January 1, police and noise control officers seized a stereo from the house about 10.30pm.

Police were again called to the street overnight on January 2 after complaints of disorder.

No one has been arrested as a result of the callouts, a police spokeswoman said.

The landlord told the Rotorua Daily Post a property manager looked after the house but she understood the tenants had been living there since May and there had been no prior issues.

However, she said she was now dealing with the tenant.

The tenant spoke to the Rotorua Daily Post from inside her car at the property today and said she intended to stay and disputed it was parties at the property causing the problems.

The young woman, who did not want to be named, said the night the stereo was seized there were only four people in the back yard. On the third night they were only using a small boom box to play music, she said.

The party hosts put notes in neighbours' letterboxes leading up to the party. Photo / Kelly Makiha

However, she did admit the New Year's Eve party, which she had warned her neighbours about with a note in their letterboxes, attracted more than 100 people. She previously said it was "randoms" turning up that caused the problems.

She said because of what happened on New Year's Eve, the neighbours "were just probably angry".

When asked what was happening now she said: "We are working it out."

She said she always paid her rent on time and passed her inspections, and did not think she should have to leave.

When the Rotorua Daily Post tried to ask her more questions, she said: "That's enough now" and closed her car door.

The landlord said she didn't want to go into detail about what steps she would be taking.

She said she had been to the property twice last week to inspect the damage.

"We went around on New Year's Day and checked out all the damage. Three windows on a neighbour's property were broken and a fence paling broken, which they had to fix because they had a dog they needed to keep on the property.''

She said the large back yard at her property was covered in broken glass.

"We were horrified ... There was a young girl about 6 or 7 walking around barefoot and I told her she should get some shoes on and she said she had already got some glass in her foot."

By the time they got there, the tenants were busy cleaning.

"We went back on Saturday the 4th and told them it was the third night in a row we had had complaints ... I said no more parties, the neighbours are fed up and can't sleep."

Joshua Felise's car is not drivable after the windows were smashed, wing mirrors snapped off and panels kicked in during an out-of-control party near a house he was visiting. Photo / Kelly Makiha

A neighbour, who didn't want to be named but whose family had three cars damaged overnight on New Year's Eve, said the neighbours just wanted them gone.

"I'm just over it."