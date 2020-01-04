Kawerau residents are boiling their water this morning after harmful bacteria was found in the district's drinking water.

A routine test of the Kawerau District Council's supply came back positive for E.coli yesterday.

However, the first retest results have come back clear today.

In a statement issued this morning, the council said that in line with New Zealand Water Quality systems, the boil water notice would remain "until three clear tests in successive days."

"Retesting is being carried out daily."

It asked residents to help inform friends, family and neighbours.

Boil water notices

• Boiling the water kills micro-organisms such as bacteria, viruses, or protozoans that can cause disease. Boiling makes the tap water microbiologically safe.

• Bring tap water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using.

• Tap water can be boiled in the microwave in a microwave-safe container, provided that the water reaches a full rolling boil for one minute. Place a microwave-safe utensil in the container to keep the water from superheating (heating above the boiling point without forming steam or bubbles).

• Once the water has been boiled, you can cover it and put it in the refrigerator for later use. As long as the water is protected from contamination, it will stay safe to drink.

• Boil all of the tap water you use for making coffee, tea, mixed drinks, Kool-Aid or any beverage made with water. Also, all tap water used for making ice for consumption must be boiled.

• Also boil all tap water you use for washing raw vegetables. All tap water used in cooking must first be boiled for one minute unless the cooking process involves boiling for one minute or more.

• Any tap water that might be swallowed should be boiled before use - such as when brushing teeth.

• You can continue to use tap water for bathing, showering, washing dishes and clothes during as long as you take precautions that no one drinks it. Toddlers and young children are most at risk of accidental ingestion during bathing, so need to be watched carefully. It is not necessary to boil the tap water used for washing hands, and no special soaps are necessary.

• To wash dishes, add a tablespoon of household bleach to a sink full of tap water. This should be sufficient to treat the water used for washing dishes. Bleach should also be added to the water used for rinsing dishes. Allow dishes and utensils to air dry before reuse. You may wash dishes in an electric dishwasher but be sure to use it with its heating elements turned on. After washing in an electric dishwasher, dishes should be rinsed in water with a tablespoon of bleach added and allowed to air dry before reuse.

• Activated charcoal filter systems are not designed to remove microbiological contamination from an unsafe water supply. If you ran water through your filter during a boil-water advisory the filter can also get contaminated. It is recommended that you throw away the filter and replace it with a new one once the notice is lifted.

• You should sterilise all baby bottles, rings, utensils and nipples in boiling water for two minutes. You should boil water at a rolling boil for two minutes to sterilise it and then let it cool before mixing it with formula for your baby.

• Pets and livestock can usually drink untreated water, however, you may like to care for your pets the way you care for yourself and give them bottled or boiled water. If you have concerns due to vomiting or diarrhoea, seek medical advice from a veterinarian.