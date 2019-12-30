

Joe Hedley reckons his Queen's Service Medal is more of an achievement for the people of Mahia than anything else.

"When I first saw the letter I thought it was the government following up on my taxes but when I opened it was a bit of a shock," Allan "Joe" Hedley said.

READ MORE:

• New Year Honours: Sir Steve Hansen, Dame Noeline Taurua recognised among top Kiwis

• New Year Honours: Dame Marilyn Waring's ground-breaking career honoured

• New Year Honours: Film producer John Barnett receives Honour

• New Year Honours: Dame Noeline Taurua is motivated to give back

"I'm a bit embarrassed to receive it but I see it as being a community award more than my own, because it has taken more than me to achieve what we have done."

Advertisement

Hedley has given more than 35 years of service to his local community.

• READ MORE: New Year Honours 2020: The full list

He was the president of the Mahia Boating and Fishing Club, an organisation that he has been involved with for 36 years. He was instrumental in having CCTV cameras installed in the Mahia area and was involved with the development of the Mahia Boating and Fishing Club headquarters in 2002.

"The local constable came to me one day saying that he wanted to get some CCTV cameras for the town and said, 'I will organise it if you find the funds to pay for it'," Hedley said.

"Well, it didn't take long to get the funds and soon have the cameras.

"That's just what Mahia's about - the community have played a big part to help the community and I've just been a little slice of that."

The 78-year-old has also been a committee member of the Mokotahi Hall Committee for the past 16 years and played a key role in the upgrade and redevelopment of the hall.

Hedley has also voluntarily contributed to the maintenance of the Mahia Golf Club greens. He was involved as a fundraiser and planter for Mokotahi Hill restoration planting.

Advertisement

Hedley has also volunteered for St John Ambulance for 18 years and was a committee member of the Wairoa Lions Club for 20 years and has also been a member of the Mahia Volunteer Fire Brigade for the past 19 years.

"We're just a great friendly community where everyone knows everyone and that's what makes places like Mahia special."