Luke Skywalker may not be Darth Vadar's only challenge after the infamous villain was spotted taking on a Rotorua rubbish bin.

The photo surfaced on Google Maps showing a local Darth Vadar taking out their bin on Union St in Rotorua.

The woman, wearing a Darth Vadar mask, is dressed in what appears to be slip-on slippers and a white dressing gown or bathrobe.

The snap was captured in May 2018 outside Your Home Away From Home accommodation.

The person was spotted taking out their bin on Union St. Photo / Google Maps

Owner Jordan Stokes said he burst out laughing the first time he saw the snap and had shared it around extensively with friends.

The woman in the picture was a previous long-term resident at the address, who was a "lovely older lady", he said.

When asked if he questioned her get up that day, he said he had never got round to it but had never seen her wear the mask again.

"Who knows it could have been a neighbours-at-war thing or maybe she was just trying to scare some kids."

Either way, the perfectly-timed Google image had brought great joy to Stokes.

The accommodation was popular with long-term residents, as well as tourists.