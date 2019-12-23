A car has rammed a man into a fence, destroying it and damaging two cars, after reports of an altercation in a nearby barbershop.

A silver car was parked in the car park of the Grand Treasure Hotel on Pukuatua St in Rotorua's CBD this morning. A black car was parked behind it.

In a video provided to the Rotorua Daily Post, a man gets into the driver seat of the silver car and a man wearing a blue shirt appears from the sidewalk.

The car then reverses and angles towards the man.

Damage to the fence and vehicles. Photo / Andrew Warner.

The man then walks towards the vehicle and seems to be speaking before running toward the car, and then away from it, as the car rams the man through a red fence and into two parked cars.

The car reverses and drives away as the man walks back towards the car with his arms stretched out.

A man, who did not want to be named, was inside Wilson's Barber Shop at the time the fight broke out.

"[I] think some things were said and then one guy called the other guy out and it was all on," he said.

"They went outside and it was three small guys taking on one big guy and then they went behind the wall and I heard a car rev and then smash into something."

Police received reports of a car hitting a fence on Pukuatua St around 10.30am after an altercation.

A police spokeswoman said the incident was said to have happened between 9.15am and around 9.35am.

There were no reported injuries.