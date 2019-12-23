Police are searching for a fleeing driver who left a car parked on train tracks after a late night crash in Waipawa on Monday.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of High St/State Highway 2 and Collins St in Waipawa about 11.30pm.

A vehicle hit a parked car at the intersection with Collins St near The Clock Shop.

The car was found a few minutes later a few hundred metres down the road, parked across the railway line through the town.

Officers said the car was connected to the crash involving the parked car, but on arrival there was no one at the scene.

The National Train Control Centre was notified. The car was moved within minutes of it being found and didn't hinder any passing trains.

Inquiries are ongoing.