One person has died after a crash at Tikitere, near Rotorua.

Police were called to the scene at 3.34pm yesterday afternoon, by the fire service.

Three ambulances and a rescue helicopter arrived at the crash on State Highway 30 near Lake Rotoiti.

One person was critically injured and flown to Starship Hospital yesterday.

Two were seriously injured and taken to Rotorua Hospital and Waikato Hospital by road.

At least two others had moderate injuries.

Crash cordon at Tikitere. Photo / Andrew Warner

One of the victims has since died, police confirmed this afternoon.

Police are investigating the cause.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area and use State Highway 32 and State Highway 2 if travelling to Rotorua.

The road was closed yesterday but reopened at 8.25pm.