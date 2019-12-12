

An infant is in isolation at at Hawke's Bay Hospital with measles, bringing the total to 18 confirmed cases in the region this year.

The infant, who was too young for vaccination, is now in a stable condition.

Hawke's Bay District Health Board Medical Officer of Health Dr Rachel Eyre said the latest measles case was a reminder to all people to check their immunisation status and be aware of measles symptoms.

"If anyone is unsure of their immune status, they are strongly encouraged to check their records with their GP," said Eyre. "Obviously those with babies too young for vaccination should be aware of measles symptoms.

"If you, or a loved one is feeling unwell and you think it might be measles, please stay at home and phone your doctor to avoid spreading the illness. Your doctor will make the necessary arrangements to assess you safely without infecting other people."

Dr Eyre also congratulated the Public and Pacific Health teams for the work they have done to reduce the spread of measles and said they were continuing to work on the approach of "stamping-out" the disease in Hawke's Bay.

Symptoms of measles include a fever of 38.5C or higher along with a runny nose, cough, sore red eyes, followed by a rash three to five days later which starts on the head and spreads down the body.

You can call Healthline for free advice on 0800 611 116.