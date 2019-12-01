A section of trail in Whakarewarewa Forest was temporarily closed yesterday after a sudden death in the forest.

In a post on Facebook yesterday Rotorua Trails Trust said part of the new up trail had been closed temporarily.

"Please respect the closure and stay off this section of trail until we let you know it has been reopened," it said.

A police spokeswoman today confirmed police had been "notified of a sudden death in the forest at Lake Okareka about 2pm yesterday".

Advertisement

"It does not appear to be suspicious."

A St John spokeswoman confirmed it had sent one ambulance to a mountain bike track at 1.46pm yesterday.

A medic from Peak Safety also attended.

Rotorua Lakes Council could not provide any details as the incident was being dealt with by the police.