A father and son charged over the fatal stabbing of Thunder Savage in Edgecumbe have both entered not guilty pleas to identical charges.

James McFarlane Jnr, now 24, and James Graeme McFarlane, 54, appeared in the Whakatāne District Court today via an audio visual link.

They were charged with assaulting Savage using a knife as a weapon and wilfully attempting to pervert the course of justice by providing police with a false statement regarding involvement in the homicide of Savage.

Judge Paul Mabey remanded both men on bail to reappear in the Whakatāne District Court on February 12 for a case review hearing.