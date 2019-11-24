Two children, both under 3-years-old, are stable in hospital following a fatal crash near Ōpōtiki.

The crash involved a utility vehicle and an SUV at the intersection of State Highway 2 and Paerata Ridge Rd, near Ōpōtiki, about 10.10am.

Two people died in the crash, while four others were injured.

The two people who died were occupants of the utility vehicle and died at the scene, a police spokeswoman said.

The four injured were all from Ōpōtiki.

A Bay of Plenty District Health Board spokeswoman said two children, aged 10 months and 2-years-old, were both in stable condition in Whakatāne Hospital.

A woman and a man were both treated and discharged yesterday from Whakatāne Hospital.

Police are now seeking the public's help for information following the crash.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward and call Whakatāne police on 105.