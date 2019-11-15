The organiser of a charity boxing match in Napier has died in a car accident on the eve of the event.

Battle For Life promoter and trainer Patrick Tama O'Brien was killed in a two-car crash on Hawkes Bay Expressway yesterday afternoon.

The former Hawkes Bay basketballer was a big part of the local community and the driving force behind the charity event Battle For Life, which has been cancelled in light of his passing.

Tonight was to be the 10th anniversary and was a fundraiser for suicide awareness after a former participant Chy Cassidy became a victim of suicide earlier this year.

O'Brien and another person died in a two-car crash on the Hawke's Bay Expressway yesterday. Photo / Warren Buckland

Tributes have been pouring into his Facebook page describing him as a loving husband and father to his two sons, who is widely regarded in the community as being a selfless and caring "life changer".

He was one of two people who lost their lives in the accident.

A resident who heard the fatal collision says she was hanging her clothes out at 1.30pm on Friday when she heard a "heavy bang" from State Highway 2 and then a woman's cry.

"She cried out like when you have lost someone important and you are hurt," she said.

"I felt shocked."

The "heavy bang" was what police later confirmed was a double fatal crash on the expressway between the Kennedy Rd on-ramp and intersection with Taradale Rd.

"It was very hard to hear the distress, my heart went out to the woman and her family," she told Hawke's Bay Today.

Police said they arrived at the scene of the crash at 1.35pm.

Ambulance and fire and emergency staff assisted police, with one ambulance and two rapid response vehicles at the scene.

Victim Support staff were also at the scene.

The road remained closed while the Serious Crash Unit examined the scene. Diversions were in place.

Traffic down Kennedy Rd on Friday afternoon was backed up for several hundred metres, with traffic also heavy in other areas near the diversion.

At 5.45pm police confirmed that the road was cleared and the road was fully open.

Police, bottom right, block off the expressway after the crash. Photo / MetService Traffic Cam

O'Brien was interviewed just yesterday ahead of the Battle for Life event, talking about how it would feature a women's kickboxing event for the first time in its history.

Jahna Watson, a Muay Thai Boxer who has represented NZ, was a workmate of Cassidy which prompted her to take part in the event.

The event's Givealittle page said it was an "action packed evening of boxing, music, culture and entertainment". The event was alcohol and smokefree and known for its positive impact on the community.

O'Brien also ran The Lab, the oldest operating gym facility in Hawke's Bay.

He also worked extensively alongside disadvantaged youth, individuals and families, giving them a sense of value and importance.

O'Brien (right) trains Regan Kalmancsi for the feature bout at Battle for Life charity boxing event in Napier. Photo / Supplied

Last year, he was featured in the annual 2018 Heroes Calendar which celebrated people for their contribution to the suburb of Flaxmere.

The initiative was launched by the U-Turn Trust in 2010 by councillor Henare O'Keefe of the Hastings District Council as a way to counteract the negative publicity towards the suburb.

O'Brien was reluctant to accept the recognition, having been asked a few times, but was eventually convinced.