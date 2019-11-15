Police have been called to a serious two-car crash on the Hawke's Bay Expressway, State Highway 2.

They arrived at the scene between Kennedy Rd on-ramp and Taradale Rd at 1.35pm.

Ambulance staff arrived at the scene at 1.31pm and currently there are one ambulance and two rapid response vehicles at the scene.

Police, bottom right, block off the expressway after a serious crash. Photo / MetService Traffic Cam

Initial indications are two people are seriously injured. Victim support staff are at the scene.

The road is closed with diversions in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

