One person is seriously injured after a truck went off the road near Taupō this morning.

Police were called to the scene on State Highway 5 at Maunganamu near the intersection with Caroline Dr about 4.10am, a police spokesman said.

A truck has gone off the road and one person is seriously injured, he said.

St John was notified and the person was taken to Taupo Hospital.

The truck had gone completely off the road and there were no blockages, the spokesman said.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.