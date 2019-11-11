WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

The two men who murdered Napier man Alex Latimer will serve some of the longest prison sentences ever handed out in New Zealand.

David James Lothian was sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum non-parole period of 20 years, after pleading guilty to murder.

It is understood to be the longest non-parole period handed out in Hawke's Bay.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Co-offender James Taylor Martin Webby was also sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum non-parole period of 17 years and nine months.

Both rank among the highest non-parole periods in New Zealand.

Alex Latimer, who was murdered in Te Haroto last year. Photo / Michael Schultz
Alex Latimer, who was murdered in Te Haroto last year. Photo / Michael Schultz

The two men appeared in the High

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.