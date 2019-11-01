Two new measles cases have been confirmed in Hawke's Bay, bringing the total number to 11 this year.

Hawke's Bay District Health Board Medical Officer of Health Nicholas Jones confirmed that one of the cases was a child under five and the other was an adult.

The contacts of the child have been traced and isolated.

Known contacts of the adult have also been identified and will be contacted by the DHB's Public Health team to provide advice and understand their immunity status.

Symptoms of measles include a fever of 38.5C or higher along with a runny nose, cough, sore red eyes, followed by a rash three to five days later which starts on the head and spreads down the body.

People who think they may have measles are being asked to stay at home, and phone their doctor, due to the highly contagious nature of the disease.

Doctor's will make the necessary arrangements to asses people without the risk of infecting others.

You can also call Healthline for free advice on 0800 611 116.

People are considered immune if they have received two doses of the MMR vaccine, have already had measles, or were born before 1969.

The Immunisation Advisory Centre has provided up-to-date information about measles immunity and the MMR vaccine on their website: https://www.immune.org.nz/hot-topic/measles-overseas-and-new-zealand or www.ourhealthhb.nz.