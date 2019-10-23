Annette Brosnan announced as Napier's deputy mayor

Napier's new mayor Kirsten Wise has announced third-term councillor Annette Brosnan as her pick for deputy.

The pair were both elected to council in 2013.

Brosnan, who represents the Onekawa-Tamatea Ward, said she was thrilled and humbled to be picked.

"I'm looking forward to working alongside Kirsten and our new team to deliver on our community vision."

The role will be ratified at the triennial meeting (the first meeting of the new council), held on November 4 at Mission Estate.

Wise has also picked Brosnan as her preferred option to chair the regulatory focused committee.

"Annette and I have worked together closely on key issues such as the restoration of our War Memorial and prioritising water in our Annual Plan, therefore she is a natural choice as my deputy mayor."

However, the two have not always agreed.

Brosnan was one of the councillors in favour of the new Napier Aquatic Centre at Prebensen Dr, whereas Wise was one of the councillors vocally against the project.

The other preferred committee chairs are as follows: Maxine Boag, Graeme Taylor and Keith Price. The names of the committees are yet to be finalised.

Wise said there are a diverse range of skills, knowledge and experience on the new council.

"We have many projects to look forward to and work through, from the big, such as the District Plan Review, to the small, including community events.

"I am very excited to be leading what I expect to be a thoughtful and productive team over the next three years."

In Hastings, mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said she was hopeful she would be able to announce her deputy in the next few weeks.