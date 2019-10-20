A Chinese tourist has died while doing the Tongariro Northern Circuit.

Taupō Police Senior Constable Barry Shepherd said the 51-year-old woman's body was found yesterday afternoon near the Red Crater after she was reported overdue earlier in the day.

He said a group of four Chinese tourists set off to complete the Tongariro Northern Circuit on Friday.

Three of the tourists returned to Whakapapa Village on Saturday and one chose to carry on, he said.

She was reported overdue on Sunday morning and her body was found yesterday afternoon near Red Crater.

Red crater is one of several active craters on top of Mt Tongariro in the Tongariro National Park and is the highest point of the Tongariro Alpine Crossing.

He said the incident was under investigation by police and the death has been referred to the Coroner.

The beginning of the Tongariro crossing track. Photo / File

Kaumātua of Ngati Hikaio Te Ngaehe Wanikau said a rāhui had been put in place over the crossing following the death.

He said this would remain until 6am Thursday morning.

The rāhui was a sign of respect for those who had lost a loved one and allowed the people to mourn and grieve, he said.

"After a tragedy on the mountain, this was always protocol and it was good that people respected the process of the tikanga."

He said the alpine environment on the crossing could be "dangerous" as the weather could change in a flash. The Department of Conservation was unable to provide comment at this stage.