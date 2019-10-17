Up to six people have been arrested following a police pursuit involving two cars in and around Kawerau this afternoon.

A police media spokeswoman said at 1.35pm police were called following an alleged petrol drive-off in Kawerau involving two cars.

Both cars allegedly failed to stop for police, resulting in a chase. One car came to a stop near Pukehina, the other stopped on State Highway 30 near Rotoma.



"A number of people, around five to six, were arrested across both vehicles however the total number and charges aren't quite clear at this stage," the spokeswoman said.