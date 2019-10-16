Jacoby Poulain has officially been ousted as a Hastings District Councillor.

The nail-biting election race between Flaxmere's two long-standing councillors; Henare O'Keefe and Poulain ended with the latter narrowly missing out.

She also missed out on being re-elected as a Hawke's Bay District Health Board member.

Poulain gained significant media attention, and subsequently earned the ire of her board after coming out against the HBDHB over the attempted uplift of a newborn baby from her mother at Hawke's Bay Hospital.

Advertisement

Final results for the 2019 Local Body Elections were released on Thursday, some days after they initially came out.

On Saturday, preliminary results showed 46 votes separated O'Keefe in second place and Poulain, who came in third and is no longer a Hastings District councillor.

Throughout the week, the margin slowly edged closer, with just 36 votes between the two on Wednesday.

In the end, newcomer and Labour-backed candidate, Peleti Oli came out on top, with 1140 votes. O'Keefe won 893 and Poulain, 842.

The results are a far cry from what happened in 2016 when Poulain comfortably retained her seat with 1429. O'Keefe came in behind her at 1210 votes.

Sandra Hazlehurst has also been confirmed as mayor, with 13,188 votes, beating Damon Harvey with 10,120 votes.

Apart from Oli, two new councillors have also been announced; Heretaunga Ward councillor Alwyn Corban will join now two-term councillor Ann Redstone.

Sophie Siers ran unopposed in the Kahuranaki Ward. They will be joined by returning councillors; Harvey, Tania Kerr, Bayden Barber, Eileen Lawson, Simon Nixon, Wendy Schollum, Geraldine Travers, and Kevin Watkins.

Advertisement

CHB

For Central Hawke's Bay District Council, Thursday's final announcement cemented Alex Walker's return for a second term as Mayor.

Walker is joined by five returning councillors Tim Chote, Gerard Minehan, Tim Aitken, Brent Muggeridge, and Kelly Annand, and three new faces Exham Wicham, Jerry Greer and Kate Taylor.

Alex Walker returned a 4650 vote margin, having returned 4984 votes in total. Her rival Darcie Meremere Tū Ahiahi Scowen returned 334 votes in total.

The final results include special votes and votes that were in transit to the processing centre on Elections Day.

TARARUA

It was the closest electoral race in the country and it's finally been decided - Carole Isaacson has won race for the northern ward seat on Tararua District Council from another former councillor, Jim Crispin by just three votes.

Isaacson gained 1167 votes to Crispin's 1164.

Isaacson, who was standing in a paddock judging horse events at the Gisborne A&P Show when contacted, said she was philosophical about the outcome.

"I just thought what will be will be. I was very open-minded, but I thought if Jim did get through he knew what to do."