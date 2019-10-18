All Lee Kirkman wanted was to live her dream life in a self-sustainable, low-cost, purple tiny house on a slice of rural paradise in Mamaku. She started organising everything well in advance and now the home is finished. But there's a problem - she can't legally use her toilet. After months of trying to resolve the issue with the regional council, she has taken the unusual step of invoicing it nearly $10,000 for 'mental and emotional anguish'. Zizi Sparks tells her story.

