National Party leader Simon Bridges has been left rosy-cheeked after a video of him performing a soulful love song to party supporters went viral.

The video, filmed at a "Pinoys Go National" event in Tauranga at the weekend saw Bridges conjure whoops and whistles from the crowd as he belted out a rendition of the Elvis Presley classic "Love Me Tender".

"My mouth got me into trouble again," Bridges said with a laugh.

The local Filipino community were big fans of karaoke and after hassling Tauranga Mayor Greg Brownless to show off his opera skills, he was forced on to the stage, he said.

"I had to deliver."

As the sweet tunes took over Bridges, he said he saw more than 50 phones in the air and knew he would become a "minor viral sensation".

He caused quite the stir in the room, with many high-pitched "oohs" and "ahhs" coming from the audience.

He said if there was one thing that the Filipino community loved, it was "karaoke and selfies".

Bridges said he had chosen an Elvis song as members of the audience had performed some of his tunes earlier in the day and he could not think of anything else.

Upon reflection, he said he should have chosen a much shorter song.

Bridges' inner muso shines in the video, with one audience member yelling "woah, he can sing!".

He even signs off the song with a loud "thank you very much!" in his best lead singer voice.

Bridges said his love of music started back at school where he was a keen drummer and even performed in events such as Rockquest NZ.

Unfortunately, work and politics got in the way of his bright music career, he said.

"I have been meaning to buy a new drum kit!"