A person is critically injured after a crash on Old Taupo Rd.

A police spokeswoman said the crash happened about 2.15pm at the intersection of Hillcrest Ave and Old Taupo Rd.

A St John spokeswoman said one person was taken to Rotorua Hospital with critical injuries.

A reporter at the scene said it appeared the crash involved a car and a taxi and emergency services were at the scene.

A person was loaded into an ambulance on a stretcher, he said.

Police officers and Fire and Emergency New Zealand staff were handling traffic control, he said.

The Serious Crash Unit was notified, according to a statement released by police.

Motorists were advised to expect delays.