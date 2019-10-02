A person is critically injured after a crash on Old Taupo Rd.
A police spokeswoman said the crash happened about 2.15pm at the intersection of Hillcrest Ave and Old Taupo Rd.
A St John spokeswoman said one person was taken to Rotorua Hospital with critical injuries.
A reporter at the scene said it appeared the crash involved a car and a taxi and emergency services were at the scene.
A person was loaded into an ambulance on a stretcher, he said.
Police officers and Fire and Emergency New Zealand staff were handling traffic control, he said.
The Serious Crash Unit was notified, according to a statement released by police.
Motorists were advised to expect delays.