A pedestrian who ran in the path of an oncoming van in Waipukurau has apologised to the driver and offered to pay the damages.

Dramatic footage captured from a nearby petrol station shows the moment Daniel McIntyre went to run across Herbert St.

He failed to look right, was struck by a van and flung off his feet and onto the road upon impact.

The incident occurred at about midday on Saturday.

Luckily, McIntyre walked away with little more than a few cuts and bruises.

Daniel McIntyre was shocked at just how far he got thrown by the impact. Photo / Supplied

He was discharged from Hawke's Bay Hospital at about 6.30pm that night.

McIntyre says he tracked down the footage because he was "pretty keen" to see what happened from a "bystander's point of view".

"I was quite surprised by how far I got thrown. I just can't believe I'm not more hurt than I am," he told Hawke's Bay Today.

The 25-year-old visited the driver on Monday and says it was the "right thing to do", as it was "his fault".

"I wanted to touch base with him to let him know that I was doing alright and just to say sorry for giving him such a fright."

He doesn't remember much of what happened but knew immediately that he been hit by a vehicle.

A pedestrian who failed to look both ways and was struck by a van in Waipukurau on Saturday has apologised and offered to pay the damages. Photo / File.

"I was on my way to Subway to talk to them about a job that I was doing this week and I literally forgot to look one way, and then took off to run and ended up out in front of a van."

"I didn't see it at all. It just hit me. I just felt the impact hit me from the side and the next thing I knew I was on the ground but it threw me quite a way," McIntyre said.

"I tried to get up but I couldn't really get up because I was in quite a bit of pain."

He wants to thank the public and the emergency services who tended to him.