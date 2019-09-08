A Rotorua Lakes Council candidate is disgusted after being subjected to a racial slur while putting up hoardings.

Fisher Wang, 18, is one of 34 candidates vying for a spot on Rotorua Lakes Council.

Wang, who is in his first year out of school, entered the contest because he wanted the age of local councillors to "better represent our community".

Wang was putting up two billboards on Pukehangi Rd on Sunday when someone in a car driving past yelled: "We're not voting for f***ing Chinamen".

He told the Rotorua Daily Post his whole family was helping him put up the

