The Work and Income building in Rotorua has had to close unexpectedly this afternoon after a threat was reported there.

A police spokeswoman said the police had received a report of a threat at the Pukuatua St building about 2pm.

"The building was placed in lockdown as a precaution. There's not believed to be any risk to the public at this stage."

A Rotorua Daily Post photographer at the scene on Pukuatua St said the building was closed and police had gone inside.

Advertisement

A sign on the front of the building read: "We're sorry we've had to close our office unexpectedly."

The spokeswoman said they arrived at the scene at 2.09pm and were making inquiries.