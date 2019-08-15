MetService's new website has left Hastings, population 80,600, off its New Zealand weather map, and the city's mayor is not happy.

New Zealand's national meteorological service has refreshed its website with the new look website available to preview from Thursday.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said Hastings needed to have its own place in the sun on the national weather map as it had on previous versions of the website.

The old MetService site. Photo/ Supplied.

"We are a large district ... made up mainly of inland and rural areas. Many of our growers and farmers need reliable weather forecasts for their livelihoods.

Advertisement

"Our weather can also vary markedly from the ranges in the west to the coast in the east.

"Our weather is often quite different to Napier and we certainly think we are much warmer and drier than our close neighbours.

"We'd urge the MetService to put us on the map like we deserve."

A MetService spokesperson said it had streamlined the homepage map so people could see a snapshot of the weather affecting the country via more weather icons on the map.

"We are aware that some people use the homepage map to navigate to their favourite location, so we've coupled this change with two additional improvements: the ability to favourite your most visited locations and enhanced search functionality.

"So, you'll be able to 'favourite' Hastings and then it will be visible from any page you visit, whenever you visit the site.

"Another way to find Hastings is to go to the Town and Cities menu along the top of the page and it is listed there."

Residents of the northern Hawke's Bay town of Wairoa were likely to be delighted - it has been added to the Town and Cities pages as part of the website refresh.

Advertisement

MetService's chief executive officer Peter Lennox said the organisation understood how integral the weather was to people's safety, their day and livelihoods.

"We're always looking at how we can enhance the vital information we provide New Zealanders. We've listened to the feedback of our audiences which has helped us shape the new site.

"This upgrade provides us with a more flexible web platform which allows us to be more adaptable as the future of forecasting evolves," he said.

MetService's digital product manager, Stephanie Raill, said the website had always been more than weather on a website - it's a destination that people relied on to plan their day.

"Broadly speaking, the layout of the pages has changed but no content has been removed.

"We've just made it easier to find the most relevant forecast, in a variety of ways for the very broad range of people who use the website.

"It has been designed to be more flexible, so we can better communicate urgent and critical information such as Severe Weather Warnings, and to be more adaptable for future changes we'd like to make," said Raill.

The refreshed site can be accessed by going to beta.metservice.com. The refreshed site will run concurrently to the original website over the coming months.

"We're really excited to launch this new site and encourage feedback from New Zealanders," said Raill.

Wairoa